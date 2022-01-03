Ex-Giants TE Scott Simonson blasts 'atrocious GM' Dave Gettleman

Scott Simonson cropped

Former Giants tight end Scott Simonson, a member of the organization from 2018-19, took to Twitter after New York's 29-3 loss Sunday at the Chicago Bears and did not mince words about Big Blue general manager Dave Gettleman.

Born on Staten Island and raised in Middletown, N.J., Simonson grew up a Giants fan and spent two years apiece under Gettleman's regimes with the Carolina Panthers (2015-16) and New York (2018-19).

Gettleman's first year on the job with the Giants, 2017, was Simonson's third and last in Carolina.



"Dave Gettleman is an atrocious GM and not a good person IMO," Simonson wrote in a tweet Sunday at 4:47 p.m., generating thousands of retweets and likes in the few hours that followed when this article was published. "The fact he's had this much time to not be good at his job, while deciding others' fates, and indebting one of the most historically respected franchises is embarrassing, and also a strong example of karma existing 👎"

Absent from the NFL since getting released by the Giants in February 2020, Gettleman and company's handling of a season-ending Aug. 31, 2019, ankle injury is among the reasons why Simonson is critical, he said.

"In relation to this tweet blowing up lol, I'll clarify that my opinion is from being mislead about the severity of an ankle injury, not given details, being released on settlement of a basic injury, & finding out later on they knew the extent of it," Simonson wrote in the first of two quote-tweet responses to the original. "All things he played a role in.



"Also, to be clear I don't think this was intentional, I was a career backup player on minimum salary. I wasn't an important piece of the machine so when I got damaged I was simply removed and replaced. But I'm NOT saying it was on purpose, it's just how the nfl works sometimes."

Simonson originally signed June 12, 2018, with the Giants. He scored his first career NFL touchdown Dec. 23, 2018, in a Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts on a three-yard reception from then-quarterback Eli Manning.

Simonson earned a one-year contract extension Feb. 19, 2019. Released from injured reserve with a settlement Sept. 10, 2019, he returned to the Giants via a Nov. 12, 2019, signing. The Giants placed him on injured reserve again Dec. 28, 2019, before his Feb. 24, 2020, release.

