Ex-Giants who will participate in Super Bowl LVII

This Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

For the New York Giants and their fans, the rooting interest seems pretty clear. The vast majority would prefer the Chiefs win and prevent the Eagles from taking the Lombardi Trophy back to Philadelphia where it will be placed next to the statue of a fake boxer.

There will also be a slight blue flavor to this game. Eight former Giants, both coaches and players, will be on the sidelines vying for a championship ring.

Here’s a look at all the ex-Giants who will be playing and coaching (or sitting on the bench) this weekend.

Note: Players on IR, PUP, practice squad, NFI, and other designations will be included in this list.

WR Kadarius Toney (Chiefs)

NT Danny Shelton (Chiefs)

WR Marcus Kemp (Chiefs)

DC Steve Spagnuolo (Chiefs)

DB coach Dave Merritt (Chiefs)

CB James Bradberry (Eagles)

DT Linval Joseph (Eagles)

Assistant QB coach Alex Tanney (Eagles)

