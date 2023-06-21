Ex-Giants LB Alec Ogletree announces retirement from football

Former New York Giants linebacker and team captain, Alec Ogletree, officially announced his retirement from football on Tuesday.

“And just like that it’s a wrap. Thank you NFL, Rams, Giants, Jets and Bears for allowing me to play nine unforgettable years in the league! Thank you to all my teammates that I got a chance to play with and know over the years,” Ogletree wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to my wife for being there to support, pick me up, help, correct, whatever the case may be. There are many things I could say about you and how blessed I am to have you in my life but I appreciate your love for me and our family!

“Thank you to my parents for pushing me to be all I can be and supporting me through it all. Most of all I want (to) thank God Almighty, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit for being with me every step of the way. If you know me then you know me and if you don’t know me I hope one day we get a chance to know each other a little bit better. I love y’all and thank you again for supporting me over the years.”

The Rams selected Ogletree in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft and he’d spend the first five seasons of his career in St. Louis/Los Angeles. He was traded to the Giants in March of 2018.

With the Giants, Ogletree would be voted a team captain but his time in East Rutherford was somewhat short-lived. The team released him in February of 2020.

After his time with the Giants, Ogletree had a cup of coffee with the New York Jets before closing out his career with the Chicago Bears in 2021.

In 111 career games (110 starts), Ogletree recorded 766 tackles (531 solo, 49 for a loss), 13 forced fumbles, 21 QB hits, 7.5 sacks, 61 passes defensed, 12 interceptions, and four defensive touchdowns.

