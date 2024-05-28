Ex-Giants kicker Brandon McManus accused of sexual assault

Two women — identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II in Duval County Circuit Civil Court — are suing former New York Giants kicker Brandon McManus, alleging he sexually assaulted them on a flight to London last year when he was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 32-year-old McManus, who now plays for the Washington Commanders, is accused of “rubbing” and “grinding” himself against the women without their consent at separate times during the flight.

The two Jane Does are also suing the Jaguars for “failing to create a safe environment,” reports ESPN.

According to the lawsuit, the two women worked as flight attendants on the Jaguars’ Sept. 28, 2023, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings charter flight. They allege the flight “quickly turned into a party” as McManus and several other players disregarded the flight attendants’ personal space, air travel safety and federal law. The lawsuit also claims that McManus recruited three other flight attendants to the party and passed out $100 bills to encourage them to drink and dance inappropriately for him. The lawsuit says the September flight was the first Jaguars charter flight the two women worked, and they have experienced severe mental anguish, anxiety, psychological and emotional distress, embarrassment and humiliation. They have been removed from the core crew that staffs Jaguars charter flights, which is something they worked hard to achieve, the lawsuit says.

In a statement, McManus’ attorney, Brett R. Gallaway, calls the allegations “demonstrably false.”

“These are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player,” McManus’ Gallaway said in a statement Monday night. “We intend to aggressively defend Brandon’s rights and integrity and clear his name by showing what these claims truly are — an extortion attempt.”

Both the Jaguars and Commanders have also released statements saying they take the allegations very seriously.

“Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter,” the Commanders said in a statement. “We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time.”

McManus originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a rookie free agent out of Temple following the 2013 NFL draft. He signed with the Giants a year later but was traded to the Denver Broncos after the conclusion of the preseason.

He’d go on to spend nine seasons with the Broncos, picking up a Super Bowl championship, before joining the Jaguars in 2023 and then signing with the Commanders this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire