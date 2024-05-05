Ex-Giants GM Dave Gettleman goes off on media ‘clowns’

Former New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman rarely emerges from his hiding spot since “retiring” in January 2022. However, he decided to bless the football world with his presence this past week.

Gettleman briefly sat down with Neil Stratton of Inside the League and detailed what he misses most about the game and how isolating retirement has become.

“You know, really and truly, I miss the people. It’s kind of fascinating,” he said. “People told me it would take me at least a year to get settled, and they were absolutely right on the money. It’s amazing how the emails, texts, and calls stop. It’s like you died.”

Although Gettleman misses those he worked with, he most certainly does not miss members of the media. Most notably, he says, he doesn’t miss those who spend the year scouting and compiling comprehensive reports and grades for draft prospects.

In Gettleman’s mind, they are mere clowns who pale in comparison to his genius.

“I finally broke down and got a subscription to The Athletic,” Gettleman said. “Partly because it was $1 a month. But it’s like anything else. You got this guy giving every team grades, but you’ve got to be kidding me. Who are you? What have you done? When have you put your nuts on the line?

“But sadly, you got owners listening to these clowns, and even GMs listening to these clowns.”

During Gettleman’s Giants tenure, he most certainly did not listen to members of the media. If anything, he went out of his way to do the exact opposite of what they suggested, ultimately at his own peril.

While Gettleman may have had success early in his career, the moment he was elevated to GM (first with the Carolina Panthers), it was all downhill from there. His time with the Giants was particularly ugly and his decisions continue to weigh down the organization years later.

At no point with Gettleman at the helm did the Giants sport a winning record. At the time of his firing — sorry, we mean “retirement” — he had compiled an overall record of 19–46 (.292).

Those in glass clown cars really shouldn’t throw stones.

