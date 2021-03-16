Ex-Giants DL Dalvin Tomlinson agrees to terms with Vikings

The New York Giants will be losing their defensive lineman in free agency, as Dalvin Tomlinson has agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings, according to his agents, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tomlinson’s deal, which can’t be made official until the start of the new league year on March 17, is for two years and worth $22 million, with $16 million fully guaranteed.

Also included is a $15 million signing bonus, and $20 million in total guaranteed. He will make $16 million in the first year of the deal.

The 27-year-old was a second-round pick (No. 55 overall) of the Giants back in 2017 and since then had really come into his own and was a stellar piece of Big Blue’s defensive front.

However, with the Giants strapped for cash this offseason, especially after using the franchise tag on Leonard Williams, it was always going to be difficult to impossible to retain him.

Related