Ex-Giants DC Wink Martindale set for multi-day interview with Jaguars

Recently departed New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is already out and about seeking a new gig. He will reportedly be interviewing for the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator vacancy.

The interview is set to take place over the course of several days.

Ex-Giants and Ravens DC Wink Martindale is scheduled to interview for the Jaguars coordinator job on Tuesday and Wednesday, per source. His scheme is one a LOT of teams are interested in. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 13, 2024

The Giants and Martindale parted ways this week after a blowup with head coach Brian Daboll, a confrontation that was apparently a long time coming.

His “in your face” style and heavy blitz rates have been both effective and fun to watch during that time, leaving it likely he draws further interest from the multitude of teams requiring a fresh face on the defensive side of the ball.

Although the players took to Martindale’s coaching style and strategy, the truth is the Giants were 27th in total defense and 28th in sacks. He did not really move the needle for Big Blue this season.

