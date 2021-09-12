Ex-Giants coach Pat Shurmur comments on facing former team as Broncos assistant

Pat Shurmur Broncos practice arms folded cropped

For the first time since Dec. 29, 2019, when the Giants suffered a season-ending 34-17 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, Pat Shurmur returns to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Now a second-year offensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos, Shurmur comes back to the Meadowlands for Sunday's 2021 season opener at 4:25 p.m.

Earlier this week, Shurmur reflected on his tenure as the Giants' head coach, a two-year tenure that saw him go 9-23 from 2018-19.

"I worked really hard with those guys in that building for two years and I sort of root for them -- not so much this week, probably, but I want them to have success," he said.

In Year 2, Shurmur went 4-12 on the 2019 season. He followed his 2018 debut, a 5-11 mark, one game worse and lost nine straight games from Oct. 6 through Dec. 9, 2019.

Shurmur, now 56, did not need long to find a new home. The longtime offensive-minded coach landed Jan. 14, 2020, with Denver.

The Giants replaced Shurmur Jan. 8, 2020, by going with a career special teams coach in former New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge.

"I'd say, in terms of a relationship with Pat, I knew Pat through the business," Judge said earlier this week. "I got to meet him at the (NFL Scouting) Combine a few years back. We actually had some familiar family friends from his time in Philadelphia (as the Eagles' offensive coordinator from 2013-15) and obviously my time growing up there. Some people that kind of came in common.

"I think Pat's a fine man. We've shared a beer together. We've gone to Mass together. We've gotten ashes on Ash Wednesday together. This is a guy that I've always taken time to sit down and talk with. I think he's one of the great offensive minds in all of football. I think he does a fantastic job. I can't speak highly enough of him as a person. I think he's a fantastic person. He's a great man.

"I think a lot of players in this building obviously have ties with him. I think that's important. This guy came to work every day and did his best to put these guys in a position to be successful and our guys recognize that. This guy worked hard every day for them. So, it's a small league. You have relationships with a lot of guys. I have a tremendous amount of respect for all of their coordinators. Pat would definitely not be an exception to that."