Ex-Giants center Greg Larson dead at 84

Former New York Giants center Greg Larson, who was voted to the Pro Bowl in 1968, has passed away at the age of 84.

Long-time Giants beat writer and MSG/WFAN host, Paul Dottino, revealed the unfortunate news on Thursday night.

He was a rare bright spot on the offensive line during the lean years bridging the 60s and 70s. #Giants https://t.co/Mn9sUP4ZN7 — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) June 20, 2024

Larson was selected by the Giants in the sixth round of the 1961 NFL draft. He was also selected in the 11th round of the AFL draft by the then-San Diego Chargers that same year.

After electing to play for the Giants, Larson would go on to spend his entire 13-year career with Big Blue before retiring on May 17, 1974.

At the time of his retirement, Larson had appeared in 179 games, which was second to only Joe Morrison (184) in team history. And while he missed just three games due to injury, Larson’s seven football-related operations ultimately did him in.

“If I hadn’t had surgery,” Larson, a team captain, told the New York Times. “I definitely wouldn’t have given retirement a thought and would have come back. But the leg wasn’t responding the way I would like, and I said last, year if I ever had another operation, that would be it.”

Four of Larson’s seven surgeries were on his knees — two on each side, all for torn ligaments.

“I just gutted it out for the season and did what could do,” Larson said, having suffered torn ligaments in the third game of the season.

Larson, who won a National Championship in 1960, was inducted into Minnesota University’s M Club Hall of Fame in 2010.

