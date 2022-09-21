Ex-Giants Blake Martinez, Jason Pierre-Paul work out for Ravens

With the regular season in full bloom, roster shuffling continues among NFL teams due to injuries and signings to and from practice squads.

For the New York Giants, their surprising move came just prior to the season when they parted ways with Linebacker Blake Martinez.

Martinez, who remains unsigned, had a work out with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.

FA LB Blake Martinez is visiting the #Ravens today, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 20, 2022

Another familiar name to Giants fans also surfaced with Baltimore’s work outs — Jason Pierre-Paul.

FA DE Jason Pierre-Paul is visiting with #Ravens, per source. He’s in the building meeting with the team. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 20, 2022

Martinez was a Giants free agent acquisition back 2020. He and cornerback James Bradberry were extremely productive in their first years with the team. Now, two years later, they both find themselves elsewhere.

Pierre-Paul, 33, won two Super Bowls with the Giants and was one of the big free agent signings in 2016, having re-signed with Big Blue. He was, of course, traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 where he had remained until this year.

Additionally, former Giants quarterback Mike Glennon had a workout with the San Francisco 49ers following a season-ending injury to Trey Lance.

One more quarterback who worked out for the 49ers today: Mike Glennon. https://t.co/73QCMdMUe2 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 20, 2022

The Niners opted to go with another option from the workouts.

Story continues

The #49ers are signing veteran QB Kurt Benkert to their practice squad, source says. Former #Falcons and #Packers quarterback finds a new home following today’s workout. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2022

As the season resumes and roster shuffling continues, workouts will continue for the Giants and the rest of the NFL. Reports surfaced Tuesday that head coach Brian Daboll has been FaceTiming with free agent receivers. Time will tell if anything comes from that.

Related

Tiki Barber: Lamar Jackson could be a Giant next year Julian Love 'couldn't be happier' for Dane Belton after electric debut Giants open as slight favorites vs. Cowboys

List

Giants NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 3

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire