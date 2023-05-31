Ex-Giants assistant Bill McGovern dead at 60

Former New York Giants linebackers coach Bill McGovern passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. He was 60 years old.

“Early [Tuesday] morning we said goodbye to our beloved father and husband Bill after his long and difficult battle with cancer came to an end and today,” the McGovern family said in a statement issued through UCLA’s athletics department.

“We would like to thank the entire UCLA community for all of the love and support you gave to Bill and our entire family during this very difficult struggle. In particular, the McGovern family would like to thank UCLA head football coach Chip Kelly and his wife Jill, as well as all of the players, coaches, trainers, and support staff of the UCLA football program and their families. It was the honor of Bill’s coaching career to be the defensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins and this past season was one of the highlights of Bill’s coaching career.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

McGovern was hired by UCLA as their defensive coordinator in 2022 but due to his battle with cancer, he was forced to miss five games. After the season, he transitioned to an administrative role.

Prior to his time with UCLA, McGovern served as inside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears (2021) and defensive assistant at Nebraska (2020).

From 2016 through 2019, McGovern was on staff with the Giants. He first served as their linebackers coach before becoming their inside linebackers coach for the 2019 season. His career in East Rutherford spanned three different head coaches — Ben McAdoo, Steve Spagnuolo (interim) and Pat Shurmur. He did not return after Joe Judge had been hired.

McGovern began his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-2015) after 28 years at the college level.

Advertisement

McGovern is survived by his wife, Colleen, and daughters Amanda, Delainey and Mackenzie.

Once a Giant, Always a Giant.

Related

2000 named Giants 'most fun' playoff run that didn't result in a title PFF running back rankings: Where does Saquon Barkley land? Bryce Ford-Wheaton named Giants' most exciting UDFA

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire