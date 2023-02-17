Ex-Giant Tiki Barber doesn’t believe Aaron Rodgers could handle New York

One of the big NFL stories this offseason is where future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers will end up.

Rodgers is said to be high on the New York Jets’ list of quarterback options to replace former first-round pick Zach Wilson, who the Jets are moving away from.

The New York Giants are a long-shot destination for Rodgers. Big Blue is apparently sticking with Daniel Jones and likely have no interest for several reasons.

One reason the Giants would steer clear of Rodgers is his personality. He has a history of battling with the media and that is a war that players cannot win in the media capital of the world.

Form Giants great Tiki Barber recently said on his local radio show that Rodgers isn’t a fit for either New York team because of his inability to shake off media criticism.

If Aaron Rodgers is already "taking shots" at the media, @TikiBarber says he isn't cut out for New York: pic.twitter.com/v7ca9LBuOl — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) February 15, 2023

There are more negatives than positives when it comes to bringing Rodgers to New York. There is the exorbitant cost to bring him in via a trade and then pay him his worth. Then there is his age (39) and his aloof style when it comes to bonding with teammates.

Along with that, comes his media allergy and the notion that he’s not quite ‘all-in’ commitment-wise any longer.

Tiki is right. Both teams should take a pass, and the Giants most certainly will.

Related

Giants, Saquon Barkley may have to meet in the middle to get deal done Report: Giants' Daniel Jones expected to earn over $35 million annually Giants hire Christian Daboll as an offensive assistant

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire