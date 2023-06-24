Ex-Giant Plaxico Burress: Cowboys can’t win a championship with Dak Prescott

Former New York Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress knows a little something about what it takes to win a Super Bowl title. After all, he caught the game-winning touchdown in Big Blue’s historic upset of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

But due to an unfortunate incident that resulted in Burress suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound and subsequent jail sentence, he was never afforded the opportunity to return to The Big Game.

Still, Burress can look out across the current NFL landscape and see which teams are capable of winning a ring and which are not.

When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, Burress doesn’t see a championship in their future — at least so long as quarterback Dak Prescott is under center.

"Dak Prescott has reached his ceiling as a QB with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys won't win a championship with him." — @plaxicoburress pic.twitter.com/KfK6blvv0d — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) June 20, 2023

“I believe he’s reached his ceiling as a quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys,” Burress said of Prescott. “They can win but they won’t win a championship with him.”

Burress’ take may seem a bit harsh but it’s one shared by many. Not only has Prescott become a bit injury prone, but he’s also regressed in terms of protecting the football. He tossed a career-high 15 interceptions in 2022 to go along with four fumbles. The season prior, he threw 10 interceptions and fumbled 14 times.

Prescott is still a talented quarterback but Burress just doesn’t see him taking that next step and putting the Cowboys in a position to win a ring.

