Ex-Giant Peyton Hillis improving, removed from ventilator

Former New York Giants running back Peyton Hillis suffered serious injuries earlier this month after diving into the ocean to save his children and his brother’s children from drowning.

The kids got caught in the riptide and Hillis immediately jumped into the Florida waters to retrieve them. He inhaled sea water and sand during the recovery and was promptly tended to by lifeguards.

Hillis was eventually airlifted to a local hospital where he was put on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.

Details about Hillis’ status have been limited since the incident, but updates from his family suggest he is “on road to recovery.”

Great News: Former #NFL RB Peyton Hillis is ‘on road to recovery’ after the accident in which he rescued his kids from drowning. Hillis was in critical condition and remained at the ICU for an extended period. Peyton is now off the ventilator and doing better, amazing! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pjdkzc8npv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 12, 2023

Hillis, who was selected by the Denver Broncos in the 2008 NFL draft, spent the final two years of his career with the Giants. He retired in 2015 at the behest of doctors, who were concerned with his history of concussions and the potential for additional damage in the future.

A Go Fund Me has been set up for the Hillis family.

Related

Odell Beckham buys stake in Mexican soccer club, Major League Pickleball team Brian Daboll 'encouraged' by Giants' health entering playoffs Giants won't overlook T.J. Hockenson: 'One of the best in the NFL'

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire