Ex-Giant Pat Flaherty hired by Rutgers as OL coach

Former New York Giants assistant Pat Flaherty is turning back the clock and returning to Rutger University.

Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire, formerly of Giants Wire, was the first to report that Flaherty will be hired by the Scarlet Knights as their next offensive line coach.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a source close to the situation tells Rutgers Wire that Rutgers football will hire Pat Flaherty as their next offensive line coach. The 65-year-old Flaherty has an impressive resume that certainly stacks up among the best in the sport.

Flaherty has been involved in coaching dating back to 1978 when he was the head coach at Delone Catholic HS (PA). He also served as an offensive line assistant at Rutgers from 1984-1991.

Of course, Flaherty is best known for his time at the NFL level and, specifically, his multiple stints with the Giants. He served as their offensive line coach from 2004-2015 and as an advisor in 2021.

Flaherty earned two Super Bowl titles with the Giants and is revered by his former players.

Great hire, happy for Coach Flaherty as he made me the player I became. https://t.co/oOL6lATmdj — Rich Seubert (@RichSeubert69) February 1, 2023

In addition to his time with the Giants, Flaherty also had stints with the Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, and Miami Dolphins.

Related

Sandro Platzgummer says his time with the Giants is over James Bradberry: Beating Giants was a 'top-three moment in my career' Giants' Collin Johnson making 'encouraging progress' after Achilles tear

List

Eli Manning discusses Daniel Jones, Odell Beckham Jr. and more

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire