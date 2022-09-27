Ex-Giant Odell Beckham calls for grass fields after Sterling Shepard ACL tear

Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is chiming in about the playing surface at MetLife Stadium after his friend and former Giants teammate, Sterling Shepard, tore his ACL in a non-contact injury on Monday night.

Shepard is among the legion of players who despise the turf used at MetLife and blame it for causing scores of injuries over the years.

Kadarius Toney also voiced his displeasure.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters he did not believe the turf was the culprit for Shepard’s injury but they would be following up this offseason.

Daboll was asked about playing on turf as opposed to grass—"Well if you look at Shep, he was just jogging, but I know there's a lot of opinions and studies on this stuff. It's something that we will discuss in offseason"

Beckham is himself rehabbing from an ACL tear he suffered in the Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams last season.

There has been speculation the Giants were interested in bringing Beckham back but it’s unclear if they have the appetite for a reunion. The Giants also have very little cap space to deal with.

Beckham, who should be ready to return by midseason, will likely seek to catch on with a contender — which the 2-1 Giants still could be at that time.

The loss of Shepard really straps the Giants at the wide receiver position. Kadarius Toney is dealing with a hamstring issue and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) is still out.

They’ve been playing with Shepard, Richie James and David Sills as their top three wideouts with the dog-housed Kenny Golladay getting very few snaps.

