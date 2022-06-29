Ex-Giant Martellus Bennett offers harsh take on 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo

Former New York Giants tight end Martellus Bennett has never been one to pull his punches.

Bennett, who played one season in New York (2012), last played in the NFL in 2017 for the New England Patriots and recently made some stinging comments about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who the Pats leaned on when Tom Brady was suspended over ‘Deflategate’ at the beginning of the 2016 season.

“We lost two games,” Bennett said as per TMZ Sports. “One of them is because Jimmy Garoppolo was being a [expletive]. He quit before us on the last — decided not to play right before the game.

“So, we went out there, Jacoby [Brissett] came out and played with a [expletive]-up thumb. Played his heart out. But, Jimmy was just being a [expletive] about it all.”

Bennett added, “And he’s still being — like, that’s why, you can’t win with a [expletive] for a quarterback.”

Garoppolo, of course, was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 and has since shown that he can lead a team successfully. As the starter in San Francisco, he has a 31-14 record in the regular season and a 4-2 record in the postseason, including a Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.

As a Giant, Bennett — who called himself “The Black Unicorn” — had a decent year in 2012, catching 55 passes for 626 yards and five scores. Two seasons later, he was sent to the Pro Bowl as a member of the Chicago Bears.

