Ex-Giant LaVar Arrington named to College Football Hall of Fame

Former New York Giants linebacker Lavar Arrington is heading to the College Football Hall of Fame.

The former Penn State standout was named as one of the Hall’s 18 inductees announced on Monday. Among the inductees are former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck, the late running back Rashaan Salaam of Colorado, former Toledo and Missouri coach Gary Pinkel, Georgia defensive back Champ Bailey, Texas Tech wide receiver Michael Crabtree, Alabama coach Sylvester Croom and Oklahoma safety Roy Williams.

At Penn State in the late 1990s, Arrington was a two-time first team All-American and All Big-10 selection. In 1999, he won the triple crown of linebacker honors, receiving the Butkus, Lambert and Bednarik awards.

Arrington was the second overall selection in the 2000 NFL draft by Washington where he would be named to three Pro Bowls.

In 2006, Arrington signed a a seven-year, $49 million deal with the New York Giants as a free agent. Arrington’s Giants tenure was short, rupturing his Achilles in Week 7 and landing on season-ending injured reserve. He was released after the season and subsequently retired.

