Ex-Giant Kerry Collins named OC/QB coach at Summit High School in Tennessee

Former New York Giants quarterback Kerry Collins has been named the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Summit High School in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Collins, 51, who last played in the NFL in 2011 for the Indianapolis Colts, played 17 seasons as an NFL quarterback and was named to two Pro Bowls.

The former Penn State standout was the fifth overall selection by the Carolina Panthers in the 1995 NFL draft and went on to play for the New Orleans Saints, Giants, Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans before ending his career in Indianapolis.

Collins played five of those seasons with Big Blue (1999-2003), leading the Giants to a Super Bowl appearance after the 2000 season under head coach Jim Fassel.

