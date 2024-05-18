Ex-Giant Kawika Mitchell shares heartwarming Amani Toomer story

New York Giants Super Bowl-winning linebacker Kawika Mitchell recently took to his social media account to thank friend and former teammate, Amani Toomer, for saving his life.

Mitchell posted pictures of himself and Toomer from four years ago and in recent days, contrasting his physical and mental state during both periods.

My brother @amanitoomer_81 doesn’t really know the impact these two moment had on my life. The top picture WAS… dying, depressed, unhealthy, recluse, addicted. The bottom picture IS… living, being, healthy, connected, recovered. Yesterday marked 4 years of sobriety from all things (minus ice cream). Today I experience freedom, freedom to just be, to love, experience, thrive, live, appreciate…. I could go on and on. Never give up. #finallylivin

The top photo is of the two men at a social event. The bottom photo is of the pair teaming up at a cycling event.

“Proud of you, brother!” wrote former Giants wide receiver David Tyree.

“Amazing,” retired Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes wrote. “The brotherhood. Thank you for sharing.”

Michael Strahan, Jeremy Shockey, and several other former Giants also chimed in with support.

Mitchell played just one season for the Giants — 2007 — and was an integral part of the defense that led the team to their surprising victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

Toomer is a Giants legend as the franchise’s all-time leading receiver and was one of the core offensive players on that 2007 team.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire