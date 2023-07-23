Ex-Giant Joe Judge officially named Patriots’ assistant head coach

Former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge was officially elevated to the assistant head coaching position with the New England Patriots.

The team posted titles for their entire staff on their website and it shows Judge will have the assistant head coach title after 2022’s disastrous foray into offensive coaching. Judge was listed as offensive assistant/quarterbacks, but was the special teams coordinator during his first stint with the team. Bill O’Brien was hired as the team’s offensive coordinator this offseason and he also has the quarterbacks coach title.

The Patriots do not list a defensive coordinator but it is well known that head coach Bill Belichick traditionally oversees that side of the ball himself.

Judge was hired as the Giants’ head coach in 2020, replacing Pat Shurmur, after an eight-year stint as an assistant with the Patriots.

After going 10-23 as head coach, Judge was relieved of his duties after the 2021 season and replaced by Brian Daboll.

