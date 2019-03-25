Ex-Giant Hunter Pence shares why playing for Rangers is childhood dream originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Dreams do come true, Hunter.

Former Giants outfielder Hunter Pence, who recently made the Texas Rangers' Opening Day roster, will be playing at Globe Life Park (the home of the Rangers) on Monday night in the Rangers' exhibition game vs. the Indians.

Pence is a native Texan and went to college at the University of Texas at Arlington. The three-time All-Star noted that when he wasn't playing baseball in college, he used to park cars at Globe Life Park for work.

In college, I used to help park cars during games. Today, I'll be living out a childhood dream playing in Globe Life Park. I'm home y'all! @Rangers pic.twitter.com/E4d8tVkHnz — Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) March 25, 2019

The two-time World Series champion will now get to play in the park he once worked as a college student, and we're guessing his salary is just a bit higher now than it was then.

Pence, of course, is a fan favorite among Giants fans. Coming over in a trade from Philadelphia in 2012, he helped lead the team to two World Series titles (2012, 2014) and inspired his teammates and fans alike with his hard-nosed play and Reverend-style speeches.

The 2013 Willie Mac Award winner revamped his swing this offseason and had a strong enough spring with Texas to make the big league club.

Giants fans everywhere will surely be rooting for him as he starts this "childhood dream" chapter of his career.