Ex-Giant Henry Hynoski is now a high school principal

Ever wonder what happens to a lot of pro football players after their NFL careers end?

They usually go out into the world and try to make a difference. Such is the case of former New York Giants fullback Henry Hynoski, who is now serving as the principal of his high school alma mater in Pennsylvania.

From WNEP.com:

Hynoski graduated from Southern Columbia in 2007 and went to the University of Pittsburgh. The former NFL star is known nationally for winning the Super Bowl with the New York Giants. “A lot of people just view me as a football player, but I really am an academic. I believe that my opportunities wouldn’t have presented themselves to me if I didn’t maintain such an academic rigor,” Hynoski said. After Hynoski retired from the NFL, he got his master’s degree in business education. He was assistant principal and dean of students at Shamokin Area School District, where he also coached football. That’s not something he plans on doing at Southern Columbia. “I want to be able to be involved with all the programs, go to all the athletic events, all the school events that we’re having, all the academic events. That’s really where my focus is now,” Hynoski said.

Hynoski, still just 34, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Pitt back in 2011. He played in 46 games over four seasons for Big Blue and in four postseason games, including the Giants’ Super Bowl XLVI victory over the New England Patriots in February of 2012.

Hynoski was released by the Giants before the 2015 NFL season. He then served as head football coach and dean of students at Shamokin in Coal Township, Pennsylvania from 2018-2023.

