Ex-Giant Golden Tate: Daniel Jones has all the tools to be successful

It’s a make-or-break year for Daniel Jones in East Rutherford as his tenure with the New York Giants may be up after this season. Another lackluster performance in 2022 by the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft will likely cause the end of his time with Big Blue.

Jones has gotten off to a subpar start to his NFL career with 8,398 passing yards and 45 touchdowns to go along with 29 interceptions and 20 fumbles lost. Things have been considerably worse over the past two seasons where Jones only has 21 touchdowns to 17 interceptions and nine fumbles lost.

However, all is not grim as Golden Tate believes that Daniel Jones has “all the tools to be successful for a long time.”

Tate, a distinguished receiver who had a brief spurt with the Giants and Jones, raved about the quarterback’s capabilities.

“I enjoy DJ and I think he has all the tools to be successful for a long time,” Tate said on NFL Network. “He’s tough as nails. He can make every throw. He can run. He is very, very smart as we know. I think they just need to let him loose.

“I feel like when I was there, we got caught up trying to tell him what decisions to make instead of letting him plat ball. And another thing is we need the Giants to be healthy. I know my time there and even last year, none of the star players are on the field at the same time.”

Jones has shown glimpses of greatness throughout his career. Whether it be fourth quarter comebacks, poise in the pocket under constant duress, his underrated athleticism, or his amazing deep ball, Jones clearly has a lot to offer New York. However, the problem is that Jones has yet to be able to put it all together.

The Giants hope this will change under a more aggressive offense coached by Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka. Tate believes if this new offense lets the Duke quarterback “loose” and the Giants stay healthy Jones will be able to demonstrate his true potential.

