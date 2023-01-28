Ex-Giant Geno Smith named PFWA Comeback Player of the Year

The Pro Football Writers of America wrapped up their year-end awards with two honors on Friday: Comeback Player of the Year and Most Improved Player of the Year.

Both of the awards went to former New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith, who currently plays for the Seattle Seahawks.

Smith joined the Seahawks in 2019, and he did not see any action that season. He played in one game in 2020, and when starter Russell Wilson suffered a finger injury in 2021, Smith started three games in his place. After Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in the offseason, Smith became a starter in Week 1 for the first time in eight seasons. Smith set Seattle single-season franchise records for attempts (572), completions (399), yards (4,282) and completion percentage (69.8). He led the NFL in completion percentage, and he was first in the league with nine games with a 70-percent or higher completion percentage. He had 10 games with a passer rating of 100 or more, and he finished fifth in the NFL in passer rating (100.9).

Smith won the award over several others, including Giants running back Saquon Barkley and offensive lineman Nick Gates.

Barkley returned to form after years of ankle issues and a torn ACL, while Gates made a shocking return after a devastating fracture nearly cost him his leg and career.

Those feats obviously pale in comparison to Smith, who returned after a healthy 2021 season that saw him serve as a backup quarterback.

