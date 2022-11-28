Ex-Giant Elijhaa Penny announces retirement from NFL

Former New York Giants fullback Elijhaa Penny announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, putting a bow on an underrated six-year career.

I’m out. Perspective is everything. Thankful for what the game done for me. 💙 #ITSNEVERBAD pic.twitter.com/LrKIbQ7Kd7 — Elijhaa Penny (@ElijhaaP) November 28, 2022

Penny signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie out of Idaho in 2016. After two-plus seasons in the desert, Penny was signed to the Giants’ 53-man roster off of the Cards’ practice squad in September of 2018.

Penny remained with the Giants through the 2021 season.

In 77 career games (seven starts), Penny gained 302 yards and scored three touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown. Impressively, the fullback never dropped a pass nor fumbled the ball.

In addition to his offensive production, Penny was also a stout special teams player who recorded 32 tackles (15 solo) and recovered two fumbles.

Former Giants running backs coach Burton Burns called Penny a “special talent.”

“I think Eli Penny has special talents as a dual player, as fullback/running back type,” Burns told reporters in 2020. “Eli has a great personality. He is infectious throughout the team. I think guys look up to him, he’s a go-getter. He’s got this attitude: I’ll do whatever it takes.

“He’s got a unique ability. He’s primarily a fullback, if you will. As you noticed last year, he was able to get in some one-back opportunities and do those things. I think the biggest thing with Eli, he’s got great leadership qualities. He’s got a great personality and the whole locker room loves Eli. Just because of his attitude and his desire to do the right thing for us to be successful.”

In February of this year, Penny had his jersey retired at Norwalk High School in Norwalk, California.

Story continues

Once a Giant, Always a Giant.

Related

Giants face must-win game vs. Commanders as playoff race tightens Giants open as slight favorites over Commanders in Week 13 Giants had scouts in attendance at Ohio State-Michigan

List

Dexter Lawrence, Nick Gates were highest-graded Giants in Week 12

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire