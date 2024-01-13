Ex-Giant Damon Harrison explains why Pro Bowl voting is a sham

Former New York Giants defensive lineman Damon “Snacks” Harrison, always a source of entertaining commentary, is at it again.

This time his target is Pro Bowl voting.

Harrison is likely picking up on the endless articles regarding Pro Bowl ‘snubs,’ revealing that players don’t take the voting process as seriously as the public thinks.

Y’all do know that when it comes time for players to vote on the Pro Bowl roster that majority of the time they let the rookies of the group fill it out?. It’s the end of the day and everyone is trying to go home 😂😂😂😂. They just pick the well known names 🤷🏾‍♂️ #Facts — Billy (@snacks) January 4, 2024

Several Giants, such as linebacker Bobby Okereke, running back Saquon Barkley, punter Jamie Gillan and special teamer Nick McCloud, were ‘snubbed’ this year in the voting which has several levels of voters, not just fans.

From the NFL:

Player selections were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third toward determining the all-star players who will be selected to this year’s Pro Bowl Games. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its Pro Bowl teams. NFL players and coaches voted on Friday, Dec. 29.

So, as you can see, this is strictly not just a fan exercise. Lots of room for cronyism and it seems merit is not held in as high a regard as suspected.

