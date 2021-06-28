Ex-Giant Brandon Jacobs drawing interest from several NFL teams?

Back in May, retired New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs announced that he was eyeing an NFL comeback.

Drawing on motivation and inspiration from Tim Tebow, who switched from quarterback to tight end and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jacobs said he would be moving to defensive end.

Related

Pat McAfee on Brandon Jacobs' comeback: 'I think he can do it' Ex-Giant Brandon Jacobs eyeing NFL comeback as defensive end Brandon Jacobs: Giants fans shouldn't hate Tom Brady

Many believed it was a joke at first, but Jacobs has made it abundantly clear that he’s serious. And for the past month, he’s been working out every day and attempting to get his body back into football shape.

With four weeks to think about it, Jacobs is feeling as confident as ever.

“I think my ability as a defensive end, as an old man as they regard me, I think I can be one of the best in the league right now,” Jacobs said, via Houma Today.

Despite that level of certainty, Jacobs, who was inducted into the Terrebonne General Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame last week, admits that he’s only ever taken three snaps at defensive end.

“I played three snaps of defense and that was about it,” Jacobs said, recalling his high school career.

Ironically, Jacobs’ desire to play running back in college led him to Auburn as opposed to LSU. Had he signed on with Nick Saban, there was a strong chance he would have been transitioned to defensive end.

“Michael Clayton was one of the best quarterbacks in the state, moved to wide receiver. Corey Webster played quarterback at St. James, changed to corner back. Marcus Spears played tight end, changed to defensive end,” Jacobs said. “That was one of the reasons I didn’t go. Looking back at it, I wish I had did it.”

Jacobs went on to have a solid NFL career as a running back, winning two Super Bowl titles as a member of the Giants. But this journey isn’t over yet, it seems. There are three teams apparently interested in bringing him in during training camp.

Story continues

Jacobs said his agent has heard from three teams who are interested in bringing him into training camp. No matter how his comeback quest goes, he is grateful for the life and family that he has.

“I don’t want to throw names out there just yet because I was told not to, but it’ll be a shock,” Jacobs said. “If I don’t get an opportunity, it’s fine. I’m currently coaching high school football and running a youth program, which I’m perfectly content with doing the rest of my life.”

It’s anyone’s guess who those three teams could be, but could you imagine if, say, the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles came calling? That certainly would be a shock.