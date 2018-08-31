Ex-Giant Andrew McCutchen gets Yankees makeover ahead of New York move

After his trade to the New York Yankees, ex-Giants outfielder Andrew McCutchen didn't just have to say goodbye to his teammates. He also bid adieu to his facial hair.

The Yankees famously prohibit their players from growing facial hair, and a clean-cut McCutchen shared his new look on his Instagram story on Friday.

mccutcheninsta.jpg

Photo Courtesy: @cutchtwenty2/Instagram

Just gonna take me a sec to get used to my freshly shaved face😂. Other than that...let's go! — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) August 31, 2018

McCutchen also tweeted his appreciation for his short time in San Francisco.

Thank you ⁦@SFGiants⁩ for the love and support you gave not only to me, but my family as well. To see this everyday I came to the stadium was surreal and it gave me chills every time! Also, I can't say thank you enough to the fans! You guys are/were amazing! Much love... pic.twitter.com/DijECfsQzt — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) August 31, 2018

At the time of the trade, McCutchen led the Giants in nearly every major offensive category, as well as games played. New York manager Aaron Boone said McCutchen will meet his new teammates, without his facial hair, on Saturday.



