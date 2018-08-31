Ex-Giant Andrew McCutchen gets Yankees makeover ahead of New York move

NBC Sports Bay Area staff
NBC Sports BayArea

After his trade to the New York Yankees, ex-Giants outfielder Andrew McCutchen didn't just have to say goodbye to his teammates. He also bid adieu to his facial hair. 

The Yankees famously prohibit their players from growing facial hair, and a clean-cut McCutchen shared his new look on his Instagram story on Friday. 

mccutcheninsta.jpg

mccutcheninsta.jpg
mccutcheninsta.jpg

Photo Courtesy: @cutchtwenty2/Instagram 

McCutchen also tweeted his appreciation for his short time in San Francisco. 

At the time of the trade, McCutchen led the Giants in nearly every major offensive category, as well as games played. New York manager Aaron Boone said McCutchen will meet his new teammates, without his facial hair, on Saturday. 


What to Read Next