Ex-general manager says Cowboys should draft Dak Prescott’s replacement in 2024 NFL Draft

Dak Prescott has been a constant topic of conversation for the Dallas Cowboys since their season ended surprisingly after an upset loss to the Green Bay Packers in NFL Wild Card round.

The conversation has become even more intense as the Cowboys have yet to extend Prescott who is heading into the final year of his deal and holds a no-trade clause and can’t be franchise tagged in his contract. Thus, the quarterback has considerable leverage.

With the 2024 NFL Draft approaching would the Cowboys consider drafting a quarterback?

ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum, former New York Jets general manager was on “First Take” recently when suggested the Cowboys should do just that and look for Prescott’s replacement in the upcoming draft due to the massive contact that the quarterback will command in his impending free agency.

“I don’t think Dak Prescott is $55-$56 million per year better than someone like Micahel Penix [Jr.], think about CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons all the other things that you can do,” said Tannebum, “If Dak Prescott graduates in a year and next year he gets somewhere between $55 and $60 [million], Michael Penix has sat for a year, he takes the reins over.”

Stephen A. Smith agreed with Tannenbaum pointing out that Prescott’s contract and what it prohibits the Cowboys from doing while Domonique Foxworth said the move only makes sense if Dallas decides on a rebuild.