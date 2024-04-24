Ex-footballer Ashley Cain on mammoth charity bid

Former footballer Ashley Cain has begun a mammoth physical challenge to raise money in memory of his baby daughter.

The ex-reality TV star is set to travel between Land's End and John O' Groats three times, with a 900-mile run, a 925-mile cycle and a 950-mile kayak sea crossing.

He has taken on the challenge in memory of his eight-month-old daughter Azaylia, who died from a rare form of leukaemia in April 2021.

"No children should have to fight cancer and no parent should have to lose their child to cancer," Cain said.

He has previously taken part in many extreme fitness challenges in his daughter's name, including a 1,000 mile race and several marathons and ultramarathons.

The 33-year-old, who previously played for Coventry City, is raising money for research into childhood cancer and charity The Azaylia Foundation.

"Cancer is the illness that took my daughter away from me and we all know how special Azaylia was to me and how much she did to me as a man and a father, she gave me the best six months of my life" he said.

"I want to do everything I can now to really make a difference in this space for other children who have to fight."

'Raise a lot of funds'

Cain, from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, is dedicated to the challenges "no matter how difficult" because his daughter had taught him the "true meaning of strength" and "courage".

This latest challenge, called Ultraman 2024, is expected to take about three months.

"You get back and you think what's next, and what's next always has to be bigger than what you've just done," he told BBC Radio WM.

"But I hope at the end, there's been enough opportunity for people to have seen this challenge, to have donated and hopefully raise a lot of awareness and funds for these kids."

