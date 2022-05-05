Ex-Florida QB Emory Jones transferring to Arizona State

Emory Jones is headed to the Pac-12.

Jones, the former Florida quarterback, announced Thursday that he has committed to Arizona State. At ASU, Jones immediately becomes the team’s most-experienced quarterback and the frontrunner for the starting job.

Jones, a top 100 recruit in 2018, was a backup behind Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask for the first three years of his Florida career. As a senior, though, he became the Gators’ primary quarterback for much of the season even with freshman Anthony Richardson showing flashes of potential stardom throughout the year.

In 2021, Jones threw for 2,734 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 64.7% of his attempts. He also ran for 759 yards and four scores. Over his four seasons at UF, Jones totaled 3,347 yards and 26 touchdowns passing with 1,273 yards and 10 TDs on the ground.

Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) is pressured by LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Jones was recruited to Florida by Dan Mullen, who was fired during the 2021 season. UF subsequently hired Billy Napier from Louisiana but Jones opted to enter the transfer portal rather than stick around in Gainesville under a new coaching staff.

Arizona State went 8-5 in 2021 but was seeking a replacement for three-year starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who transferred to LSU. Daniels was one of a slew of ASU players to depart the program, which has an NCAA investigation looming.

In addition to Jones, Arizona State also has Alabama transfer Paul Tyson, junior Trenton Bourguet, sophomore Daylin McLemore and freshmen Finn Collins and Bennett Meredith on scholarship at quarterback.

ASU is entering its fifth season with Herm Edwards as head coach. Edwards has a 25-18 overall record with a 17-14 mark in Pac-12 play during his tenure with the Sun Devils.