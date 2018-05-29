Ex-fencer Pozdnyakov elected Russian Olympic chief

Russian Olympic Committee vice president and candidate for the committee presidency, Stanislav Pozdnyakov attends a meeting to vote for a new head of the committee at its headquarters in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former fencer Stanislav Pozdnyakov was elected president of the Russian Olympic Committee, the committee said on Tuesday, as the country works to regain the trust of international sports bodies after a string of doping scandals.

Pozdnyakov, who had served as the committee's first vice-president since 2016, led the Russian delegation at this year's Pyeongchang Games while the country was banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as punishment for alleged state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Sochi Games.

