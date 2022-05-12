Ex-Falcons WR Tajae Sharpe is signing with the Bears

The Atlanta Falcons had a major hole at the wide receiver position entering the offseason and they addressed it by drafting USC’s Drake London and signing Auden Tate and Damiere Byrd.

Once Olamide Zaccheaus signed his right-of-refusal tender, that left free agent Tajae Sharpe as the odd man out. On Wednesday evening, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Sharpe is signing with the Chicago Bears.

Free agent WR Tajae Sharpe is signing a one-year deal with the #Bears, source said. Added post-draft depth and more. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 11, 2022

Sharpe appeared in 15 total games with seven starts for the Falcons last season, finishing with 25 catches for 230 yards.

Prior to his one-year pit stop in Atlanta, Sharpe spent a season in Minnesota (2020), and four seasons with the Titans (2016-2019).

