Ex-Falcons WR Damiere Byrd signs with Panthers

When the Falcons re-signed wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge earlier this week, it was a sign that Damiere Byrd would likely not be returning to the team in 2023. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed as much on Friday afternoon, reporting that Byrd has signed a contract with the rival Panthers.

Byrd, 30, returns to Carolina, where he spent five seasons after signing as an undrafted free agent back in 2015.

Panthers signed veteran wide receiver Damiere Byrd, who returns to Carolina, where he played from 2015-2018. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2023

Byrd finished with 13 catches for 268 receiving yards (20.6 yards per reception) and two touchdowns for the Falcons last season. Atlanta has already signed free agents Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller, and the team could add another wide receiver in the 2023 NFL draft.

Our latest seven-round Falcons mock draft has the team adding Houston wide receiver Nathaniel Dell in Round 3.

