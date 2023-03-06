Ex-Falcons WR Calvin Ridley reinstated following 1-year suspension

Former Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was officially reinstated by the league on Monday after serving a one-year suspension for betting on NFL games in 2021.

Ridley, a first-round pick by Atlanta in 2018, was traded to the Jaguars last offseason for a pair of draft picks. The Falcons received a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional pick in 2024.

With Calvin Ridley's reinstatement, Atlanta gets Jacksonville's fifth round pick this year. Conditional 2024 pick, too, that's a fourth rounder. Depending on Ridley's 2023 season, it could end up being a 2024 third rounder & if he signs an extension, it'll be a second rounder. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 6, 2023

The 2024 selection will be based on Ridley’s performance this season. If the former Alabama star simply makes the Jaguars’ roster, the Falcons will receive a fourth-round pick.

If Ridley hits certain regular season incentives, the pick becomes a third-rounder, and if Jacksonville signs him to an extension, Atlanta will receive a second-round pick in 2024.

So while Ridley is no longer in Atlanta, his play this season will have an impact on the Falcons’ future. Ridley released a statement following his reinstatement, which you can see below.

Related

Cordarrelle Patterson recruits Khalil Mack, Eric Kendricks to Falcons Vote: Should the Falcons target a QB in the 2023 NFL draft? Falcons draft franchise QB in new first-round projection One free agent each NFL team should re-sign in 2023

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire