Ex-Falcons WR Bryan Edwards signed to Chiefs practice squad

Matt Urben
·1 min read

Less than a week after being waived by the Atlanta Falcons, wide receiver Bryan Edwards has been signed to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad.

Edwards was acquired by Atlanta in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders back in May. The Falcons gave up a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for Edwards and a seventh-round pick.

Most around the NFL felt it was an underrated pickup at the time, but things just never seemed to click for Edwards in Atlanta. The former third-round pick appeared in just four games for the Falcons this season, catching three of five targets for 15 total receiving yards.

This was a bit of a surprise since Edwards just posted 34 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Raiders. The 24-year-old has plenty of time to get his career back on track.

Perhaps playing for a Chiefs offense that features arguably the most explosive passing attack in the NFL will help Edwards turn things around.

 

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

