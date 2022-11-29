Ex-Falcons WR Bryan Edwards signed to Chiefs practice squad

Less than a week after being waived by the Atlanta Falcons, wide receiver Bryan Edwards has been signed to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad.

The Chiefs have signed former Raiders and Falcons WR Bryan Edwards to their practice squad. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 28, 2022

Edwards was acquired by Atlanta in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders back in May. The Falcons gave up a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for Edwards and a seventh-round pick.

Most around the NFL felt it was an underrated pickup at the time, but things just never seemed to click for Edwards in Atlanta. The former third-round pick appeared in just four games for the Falcons this season, catching three of five targets for 15 total receiving yards.

This was a bit of a surprise since Edwards just posted 34 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Raiders. The 24-year-old has plenty of time to get his career back on track.

Perhaps playing for a Chiefs offense that features arguably the most explosive passing attack in the NFL will help Edwards turn things around.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire