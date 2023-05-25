Ex-Falcons TE Anthony Firkser agrees to terms with Patriots
Former Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser has agreed to terms with the New England Patriots, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on Thursday morning. The 28-year-old appeared in 11 games for Atlanta last season, catching nine of 13 targets for 100 receiving yards.
According to Reiss, Firkser will compete for the No. 3 tight end spot in New England.
The Patriots have agreed to terms with free-agent TE Anthony Firkser, per a source.
The 6-foot-2, 246-pound Firkser, who attended Harvard, will vie for a TE3 role.
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 25, 2023
Prior to his time with the Falcons, Firkser spent four years in Tennessee — where he had 106 catches for 1,107 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Atlanta acquired tight end Jonnu Smith in a trade with the Patriots at the start of the new league year. Smith, like Firkser, also started his career in Tennessee under Arthur Smith.
Smith should serve as the No. 2 tight end for the Falcons this season.
