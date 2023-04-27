Ex-Falcons S William Moore arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly shooting into a car

Former Atlanta Falcons safety William Moore was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot into a car with children sitting in the backseat.

The incident allegedly occurred on April 23 in a park in Lawrenceville, Georgia, which is about 32 miles northwest of Atlanta. The woman whose car Moore allegedly shot into, who asked not to be identified, told WSB-TV Channel 2's Matt Johnson that Moore came up and yelled profane language at the woman's 9-year-old niece.

“He proceeds to say, your [expletive] niece slapped my daughter," the woman said. "And I’m like, 'Well sir. I apologize. I didn’t see that. I know that they were playing together."

He then allegedly attempted to poke tires in the woman's car. When the woman tried to drive away, she said she accidentally hit Moore's car. He then allegedly started to shoot at her car.

Moore faces five charges: two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to children, one count of criminal damage to property and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's office. His bond was set at $21,700.

William Moore played seven years for the Falcons and made one Pro Bowl. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Falcons took Moore in the second round of the 2009 draft out of Missouri. He became a full-time starter in 2010 when he tallied five interceptions, eight defended passes and 71 combined tackles. Moore went to the Pro Bowl in 2012 after he recorded four interceptions, nine defended passes, one fumble recovery and 75 combined tackles. He signed a five-year, $32 million contract the following season.

Atlanta released Moore after the 2015 season with two years left on his contract. He finished his career with 16 interceptions, 37 defended passes, 3.5 sacks and 364 combined tackles.