Kurt Benkert says Packers inquired about trading for Calvin Ridley

The Atlanta Falcons traded wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars at last year’s trade deadline and the former first-round pick is off to a solid start with his new team.

This season, Ridley has 27 catches for 368 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Jaguars. However, if it wasn’t for Ridley’s one-year suspension, he could have potentially ended up in Green Bay, according to former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert.

Benkert says Packers inquired about trading for Ridley

When I was in Green Bay, I was told that the Packers had inquired about trading for Calvin Ridley prior to his suspension, but ultimately decided not to when his status went up in the air. He could have really elevated that offense and would have been a good fit for all the… — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) October 20, 2023

“When I was in Green Bay, I was told that the Packers had inquired about trading for Calvin Ridley prior to his suspension, but ultimately decided not to when his status went up in the air,” Benkert wrote on Twitter. “He could have really elevated that offense and would have been a good fit for all the motion and crossers they run.”

Twitter reacts to Benkert's comments

Man ole Kurt is letting all the secrets out 🙄 https://t.co/LKTvIsL0zi — Jacob Gary (@greenbaybeard47) October 20, 2023

Green Bay is ALWAYS the team that’s in the conversation but losses out. Dinosaur philosophy has to end at some point. — Ryan Estabrooke (@EstaRyan12) October 20, 2023

I’ll never understand how an organization who gets so much admiration is so poorly ran. Had the most talented QB of all time and only have 1 SB to show for it their “home grown” talent is archaic. They have failed to evolve since Favre. The facàde of eliteness will end with Aaron — Caleb Deaver (@CalebDeaver5) October 20, 2023

We’re always “inquiring” about sumbody but never pull the trigger smdh https://t.co/rDY2FANCNT — ItsLoveSZN🧀🧀 (@S_dot_Key) October 20, 2023

This would have been awesome. Unfortunately an organizational philosophy and a punishment for a relatively minor personal lapse in judgement killed it. https://t.co/23ix2UP7dC — Kyle Birling (@KJBD11) October 20, 2023

If he wasn’t a “Packers People” player, they weren’t going for him. https://t.co/e6kNgzI46L — ThePack_Man (@ThePack_OS) October 20, 2023

Waiting on the day, when Green Bay actually trades for some big name player. I don’t think it will happen in my lifetime 😅 https://t.co/Ykatt6rVTb — Dakota Toppett (@toppettdakota) October 20, 2023

Being a fan of this team has been good but sometimes they irritate tf outta me. They been in the conversation about getting some really great players and they barely pull the trigger. With a young qb in Love do what you can to make this team better. https://t.co/59265V86uD — Ron Chapman (@RonChap38) October 20, 2023

I’m getting tired of “being in every conversation” but not “sealing the deal”. Might as well not call and go full TT https://t.co/U6vPrmASbT — Ama Deisel (@amar3455) October 20, 2023

@tomgrossicomedy Do you think the Packers could/should make this move? Jacksonville clearly isn't using him to his full extent as a WR1. https://t.co/s4F5X1rBZ0 — Mega Chronicle 2.0 (@M_Chronicle234) October 20, 2023

What could have been https://t.co/FM2h6gIyef — Andrew Garry (@A_Garry) October 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire