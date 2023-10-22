Advertisement

Kurt Benkert says Packers inquired about trading for Calvin Ridley

Matt Urben
·3 min read

The Atlanta Falcons traded wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars at last year’s trade deadline and the former first-round pick is off to a solid start with his new team.

This season, Ridley has 27 catches for 368 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Jaguars. However, if it wasn’t for Ridley’s one-year suspension, he could have potentially ended up in Green Bay, according to former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert.

Benkert says Packers inquired about trading for Ridley

“When I was in Green Bay, I was told that the Packers had inquired about trading for Calvin Ridley prior to his suspension, but ultimately decided not to when his status went up in the air,” Benkert wrote on Twitter. “He could have really elevated that offense and would have been a good fit for all the motion and crossers they run.”

