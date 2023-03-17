Ex-Falcons QB Marcus Mariota signing with Eagles, per report

The Atlanta Falcons released quarterback Marcus Mariota following the 2022 NFL season, but it appears the former No. 2 overall pick has found a new home in Philadelphia.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mariota has signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Eagles.

Former Falcons’ QB Marcus Mariota reached agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $5 million deal worth up to $8 million, per source. Mariota is expected to be the Eagles’ No. 2 QB this season. pic.twitter.com/pBYEOxiMPk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2023

Philadelphia will look to Mariota to back up Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts now that Gardner Minshew has agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts.

Mariota, 29, finished the season with 2,219 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while adding 434 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. The Falcons benched him after a loss in Week 13 and he left the team shortly after to have knee surgery.

The Eagles once considered trading up for Mariota in the 2015 draft when Chip Kelly was head coach.

Back in the 2015 draft, the Eagles under Chip Kelly desperately tried to trade up in order to select Marcus Mariota. Eight years later, Mariota finally winds up in Philadelphia. https://t.co/VTTEqEoM7v — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2023

The Falcons signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke to back up Desmond Ridder on Wednesday. Henicke was given a two-year, $20 million contract to return to his hometown team.

Related

Taylor Heinicke says Falcons signed him to back up Desmond Ridder Projecting the Falcons' starting lineups after latest signings CB Isaiah Oliver agrees to 2-year deal with 49ers, per report Falcons signing Kaleb McGary to 3-year, $34.5M deal, per report 2023 Falcons free agency tracker: Recapping every move

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire