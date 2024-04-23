Ex-Falcons QB Logan Woodside signs with Cincinnati Bengals

The Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Matt Ryan to a one-year deal on Monday, allowing him to retire with the team that drafted him 16 years ago. In other Falcons quarterback news, Logan Woodside signed a contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

Woodside, 29, signed with the team in 2022 before serving as Atlanta’s emergency third QB last season. He appeared in just two games but never threw a pass in the regular season. Woodside, a seventh-round pick by the Bengals back in 2018, now returns to the team that drafted him.

The Falcons are expected to add a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft to serve as a developmental option behind Kirk Cousins and Taylor Heinicke. Last year’s starter, Desmond Ridder, was traded from the Falcons to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore.

Atlanta has the No. 8 pick in this week’s draft and while we don’t expect the team to take a QB in Round 1, it’s impossible to rule out. The Falcons sent a group to watch Washington QB Michael Penix. work out in Seattle. Plus, the team met with Spencer Rattler, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy.

The 2024 NFL draft kicks off on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

