Ex-Falcons OL Germain Ifedi is signing with the Lions

The Atlanta Falcons went on a spending spree at the start of free agency, but one of their more under-the-radar moves was re-signing offensive lineman Germain Ifedi to a one-year deal.

However, the Falcons apparently changed their minds and released the veteran swing tackle less than two months after signing him. One week after being released by Atlanta, it appears Ifedi has found a new home.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the 28-year-old is signing with the Detroit Lions.

Veteran OL Germain Ifedi is signing with the #Lions, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 23, 2023

Ifedi was drafted in the first round by the Seahawks back in 2016 and spent his first four seasons in Seattle. He would then play for the Chicago Bears for two seasons (2020-2021) before signing with the Falcons in 2022.

Over seven NFL seasons, Ifedi has recorded 83 starts and appeared in 102 total games. The veteran lineman did not start a game for Atlanta last season.

