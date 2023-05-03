Ex-Falcons OL Colby Gossett signs with Browns

Former Falcons offensive lineman Colby Gossett signed with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday. The 27-year-old started four games at left guard for Atlanta last season.

Gossett, a sixth-round pick by the Vikings in 2018, previously played for the Browns from 2019-2021 but didn’t appear in a single game and spent time on the practice squad. The former Appalachian State guard is a quality backup with some versatility to play tackle if necessary.

The Falcons addressed the left guard position in the 2023 draft by trading up for Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron in the second round. Bergeron, a former tackle, is expected to compete for the starting left guard spot this season for Atlanta.

We have Bergeron starting over Matt Hennessy in our latest Falcons lineup projection in 2023.

