Ex-Falcons LB Vic Beasley to play in the new XFL

The Atlanta Falcons have had just one player finish with double-digit sacks over the last 10 years. Former first-round pick Vic Beasley was the last player to hit the milestone, racking 15.5 sacks during the team’s Super Bowl run in 2016.

Beasley had little success outside of that 2016 season, and when his contract was up in 2019, the Falcons opted not to bring him back.

After short stints with both the Raiders and Titans in 2020, Beasley has yet to play in another NFL game. However, the 30-year-old is returning to the football field in 2023, just not in the NFL.

Beasley is set to join the newest rendition of the XFL under the ownership of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

.@TheRock new XFL league will include former NFL players such as: Former #Browns WR Josh Gordon

Former #Bengals QB AJ McCarron

Former #Falcons DE Vic Beasley

Former #Broncos QB Paxton Lynch

Former Steelers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers WR Martavis Bryant

Former #Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci pic.twitter.com/TCyiBMsUVI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 10, 2023

Beasley will be playing for the Vegas Vipers this season, which kicks off on February 18. Quarterback AJ McCarron, who also spent some time on the Falcons roster as a backup, is set to lead the way for the St Louis Battlehawks.

Related

DT Javon Hargrave named Falcons' ideal free agent Arthur Blank looking for Falcons to 'reach another level' in 2023 Twitter reacts to Cordarrelle Patterson's free-agent recruiting Salary cap hits for each Falcons player in 2023 Free Agency: 10 wide receiver targets for the Falcons

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire