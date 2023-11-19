Ex-Falcons LB Mykal Walker makes Steelers debut
Former Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker has had a tough couple of months since he was released by the Atlanta Falcons during training camp. Walker was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bears but didn’t make the 53-man roster.
After that, it was on to Las Vegas for a short stint with the Raiders. Finally, the former fourth-round pick landed in Pittsburgh and was signed to the Steelers’ 53-man roster this past week.
Walker is in line to start for the Steelers in Week 11, per The Athletic’s Michael DeFabo.
Mykal Walker, who was claimed off the Raiders P squad on Oct. 30, is taking first-team reps in warmups alongside Elandon Roberts in the base defense.
— Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) November 19, 2023
Walker, 26, appeared in 49 games with 20 starts during his three seasons in Atlanta, recording 187 total tackles and three interceptions.