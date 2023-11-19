Ex-Falcons LB Mykal Walker makes Steelers debut

Former Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker has had a tough couple of months since he was released by the Atlanta Falcons during training camp. Walker was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bears but didn’t make the 53-man roster.

After that, it was on to Las Vegas for a short stint with the Raiders. Finally, the former fourth-round pick landed in Pittsburgh and was signed to the Steelers’ 53-man roster this past week.

Walker is in line to start for the Steelers in Week 11, per The Athletic’s Michael DeFabo.

Mykal Walker, who was claimed off the Raiders P squad on Oct. 30, is taking first-team reps in warmups alongside Elandon Roberts in the base defense. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) November 19, 2023

Walker, 26, appeared in 49 games with 20 starts during his three seasons in Atlanta, recording 187 total tackles and three interceptions.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire