Ex-Falcons LB Andre Smith signing with Broncos
The Denver Broncos are expected to sign former Falcons linebacker Andre Smith, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Smith, 27, appeared in 11 games for the Falcons last season, making one start. The former seventh-round pick finished the year with 13 solo tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Former #Falcons LB Andre Smith is signing with the #Broncos, per source.
Smith appeared in 11 games last season with Atlanta, totaling 19 tackles, 1 FF and 1 FR. pic.twitter.com/65X0inbllV
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 13, 2024
Smith spent some time on the team’s practice squad before earning a roster spot after starting linebacker Troy Anderson suffered a season-ending injury.
In other Falcons news, the team was docked a 2025 fifth-round pick on a Thursday for violating the NFL’s tampering policy during free agency. Despite tampering with three free agents, including QB Kirk Cousins, the punishment was significantly less than expected.