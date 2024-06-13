Ex-Falcons LB Andre Smith signing with Broncos

The Denver Broncos are expected to sign former Falcons linebacker Andre Smith, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Smith, 27, appeared in 11 games for the Falcons last season, making one start. The former seventh-round pick finished the year with 13 solo tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Former #Falcons LB Andre Smith is signing with the #Broncos, per source. Smith appeared in 11 games last season with Atlanta, totaling 19 tackles, 1 FF and 1 FR. pic.twitter.com/65X0inbllV — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 13, 2024

Smith spent some time on the team’s practice squad before earning a roster spot after starting linebacker Troy Anderson suffered a season-ending injury.

In other Falcons news, the team was docked a 2025 fifth-round pick on a Thursday for violating the NFL’s tampering policy during free agency. Despite tampering with three free agents, including QB Kirk Cousins, the punishment was significantly less than expected.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire