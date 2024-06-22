Ex-Falcons DL Willington Previlon claimed off waivers by Steelers

Former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Willington Previlon was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, according to the NFL’s transaction report.

The Falcons waived Previlon along with offensive lineman Nolan Potter in order to make room for offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith and defensive tackle Prince Emili on Thursday.

Previlon, 27, initially signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The former Rutgers standout now joins a handful of other former Falcons players in Pittsburgh, including Cordarrelle Patterson, Scotty Miller and Van Jefferson.

The Steelers hired former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator over the offseason. The two teams will face off in Week 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

