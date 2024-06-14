Ex-Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell to sign with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are expected to sign defensive lineman Calais Campbell, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The 37-year-old spent last season in Atlanta where he tied for the team lead in sacks with linebacker Bud Dupree.

While the Falcons went in a different direction, Campbell can still play at a high level and offers the kind of versatility that makes defensive coaches salivate. Assuming the reports are true, Campbell will play his 17th NFL season in Miami under head coach Mike McDaniel.

Homecoming: Long-time Pro Bowl DE Calais Campbell, one of the biggest name free agents available, is expected to sign with the #Dolphins, per me and @TomPelissero. Back at home for The U superstar. The 37-year-old has plenty left and will bring leadership. pic.twitter.com/sJ3yABHvN2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2024

The Arizona Cardinals selected Campbell in the second round of the 2008 draft. The veteran lineman spent his first nine seasons in Arizona before taking his talents to Jacksonville for a three-year stint with the Jaguars.

Campbell then spent three seasons in Baltimore before joining the Falcons in 2023. Atlanta selected multiple defensive linemen in the 2024 NFL draft and even traded up to secure Clemson’s Ruke Orhorhoro in the second round.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire