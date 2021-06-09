Ex-Falcons DB Blidi Wreh-Wilson signing with Raiders

Matt Urben
1 min read
The Atlanta Falcons are moving on without yet another member of last year’s secondary. Following five seasons in Atlanta, versatile defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson will soon be joining the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

He joins Ricardo Allen, Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal and Darqueze Dennard as members of the team’s 2020 secondary that have found new homes this offseason.

Wreh-Wilson was a quality depth player that made some big plays during his five years with the Falcons. In 75 games, he recorded 109 solo tackles, 28 passes defended and four interceptions, including three last season.

Watch as he picks off Teddy Bridgewater to seal a win over the Panthers in Week 8.

