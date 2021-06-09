Ex-Falcons DB Blidi Wreh-Wilson signing with Raiders
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Atlanta Falcons are moving on without yet another member of last year’s secondary. Following five seasons in Atlanta, versatile defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson will soon be joining the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
After 5 years with the #Falcons, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson lands in Las Vegas. https://t.co/oh2AQBr7BX
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2021
He joins Ricardo Allen, Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal and Darqueze Dennard as members of the team’s 2020 secondary that have found new homes this offseason.
Wreh-Wilson was a quality depth player that made some big plays during his five years with the Falcons. In 75 games, he recorded 109 solo tackles, 28 passes defended and four interceptions, including three last season.
Watch as he picks off Teddy Bridgewater to seal a win over the Panthers in Week 8.
BLIDI WITH THE PICK 🙌
Watch: https://t.co/K1FnFtHdis pic.twitter.com/oBldmux4e9
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 30, 2020
Related
Report: Falcons WR Calvin Ridley underwent minor foot surgery
Falcons HC Arthur Smith not worried about replacing Julio Jones
11 free-agent WR options for Falcons after Julio Jones trade
Former Falcons WR Julio Jones to wear No. 2 for Titans
Julio Jones thanks city of Atlanta: 'It's been an amazing 10 years'