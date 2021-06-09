Ex-Falcons DB Blidi Wreh-Wilson signing with Raiders

Reuters Videos

NAT POP FROM TRAILER: ”They call them the Queen Bees... guess what the B stands for?” Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn plays a reluctant new arrival at a retirement home in the new comedy "Queen Bees," and – as the title suggest - she comes face to face with a gang of "mean girls." But Burstyn’s character Helen eventually forms a bond with the women - who include co-stars Ann-Margret and Loretta Devine - while also finding romance in the process (NAT POP FROM TRAILER) Burnstyn spoke to Reuters recently about the film and how her impressions of retirement homes changed after filming in one: "...I thought of retirement homes as much less fun. And this one, first of all, we were in a real retirement home and it was beautiful. I was surprised at how many activities there were and the swimming pool and the beautiful dining room and good food and then a lot of love affairs were going on there...” Given the theme of the film, the veteran co-stars reflected on some of the joys of getting older, Actress Loretta Devine: “You get to say things you never would have had the courage to say when you were younger. I have always given advice and talking to people like I'm their parent and they let me." Ann-Margret says she loves the caring from others that aging comes with: "I notice people take my arm (and ask) 'Are you OK?' It's very sweet."While Burstyn says it’s all about mindset:“...if you think about it as the end of the road and all the fun is gone, it's not very fun. But if you keep on learning, like I try to keep on learning all the time, it just goes on being better and better.”The 88-year-old, Hollywood, television and Broadway star, added that she likes the fact that this movie puts the focus on an older demographic."Writers don't write very often films for four women in their 70s, and I'm in my 80s // it's a relief for me to see people that I recognize as somebody that I might actually know, you know, and, and not older people just pictured this doddering old folks on their way out. I like that about it, it's fun."“Queen Bees” will be released in theaters and streaming on June 11th.